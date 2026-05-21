Wind and solar beat gas globally in April, Ember reports
Technology
Big news for clean energy: In April, wind and solar together generated more electricity worldwide than gas did: 22% versus 20%, according to UK think tank Ember.
This record was thanks to new renewable projects and spring conditions in the Northern Hemisphere, where most solar panels are set up.
Renewables grew 13% easing gas imports
Wind and solar output jumped 13% compared to last year, with China, the EU, the US and Australia all seeing major growth.
Ember's analyst Kostantsa Rangelova pointed out that this isn't just a short-term spike: renewables are steadily cutting our reliance on imported gas, especially when energy gets expensive or uncertain.