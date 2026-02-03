Windows 11 gets smarter cross-device tools with February preview update
Microsoft just dropped the KB5074105 preview update for Windows 11 (24H2 and 25H2).
It brings smarter cross-device tools, better music and document syncing, more security options, and a few handy tweaks to make life easier.
The full rollout lands February 10.
Your Spotify tunes can now follow you across devices
Now you can pick up your Spotify tunes or Office docs right where you left off—from your Android phone to your PC.
MIDI fans get upgraded support with smoother performance and custom names for their devices.
Other improvements and fixes
Turning off Smart App Control is way simpler now—no reinstall needed.
Fingerprint sensors work better with Windows Hello, Voice Access has a new setup wizard, and annoying bugs like slow lock screens or desktop icons moving around have been fixed.
Plus, Settings AI now speaks eight more languages including Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean.