Windows 11 KB5124008 update breaks USB audio on 25H2, 24H2
Technology
A recent Windows 11 update (KB5124008), released on September 8, is breaking USB audio devices like speakers and microphones for some people.
If you're running versions 25H2 or 24H2, you might notice your sound suddenly stops working or your microphone goes silent.
Some users are also seeing a "code 10" ("this device cannot start") error in Device Manager.
Microsoft suggests wireless or 2-channel workarounds
Until Microsoft rolls out a permanent fix, it suggests switching to wireless audio devices, which do not appear to be affected by this bug, or setting your USB audio device to 2-channel mode.
Both can help get your sound back. For updates and more help, check Microsoft's support page.