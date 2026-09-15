Microsoft issues emergency update to fix Windows 11 bugs
What's the story
Microsoft has issued an emergency out-of-band update to address the problems caused by its largest-ever September Patch Tuesday update. The tech giant had fixed nearly 1,000 vulnerabilities in this month's massive release but also introduced some bugs that affected businesses, developers, and gamers. The issues impacted folder shares on Hyper-V-based Linux virtual machines, Remote Desktop Services sessions, and some USB audio devices.
Update details
Emergency update fixes issues for multiple Windows versions
The emergency update fixes the aforementioned issues for Windows 11 versions 26h1, 25H2, and 24H2.
Microsoft has also issued updates for Windows Server 2025 and 2022, as well as the LTSC versions of Windows 10.
The move comes after a series of similar incidents this year where Microsoft had to issue out-of-band updates due to various issues with its software.
Past incidents
Out-of-band updates becoming more common
Issuing out-of-band updates was a rare occurrence for Microsoft, but it has become more common this year.
In January, the company had to issue four such updates after a problematic Windows 11 patch.
Later in March, two emergency updates were released due to installation failures and sign-in issues with Microsoft accounts.
A July update was also released to fix an Intel driver issue causing performance problems and battery drain.