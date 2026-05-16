Windows 11 will automatically remove faulty Windows update drivers
Technology
Tired of dealing with buggy drivers?
Windows 11 will be introducing a new feature called "Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery" that will automatically spot and remove faulty drivers installed through Windows Update.
No more digging around in settings to fix things yourself.
Microsoft cloud rollback restores previous drivers
Here's how it works: if a driver update messes things up, Microsoft's cloud-side recovery process will send rollback instructions straight to your device, restoring the last working version or getting a safe one via Windows Update.
Testing runs May to August 2026 on select devices, with a full rollout planned for September 2026.
Only affected devices get these fixes, so everything else stays untouched.