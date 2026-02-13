Windows 11 will soon block tampering by default
Microsoft just announced Windows Baseline Security Mode and User Transparency and Consent, both coming to Windows 11.
These upgrades aim to keep your device safer by only letting properly signed apps, services, and drivers run—blocking tampering or sketchy changes by default.
User prompts for file, camera, and mic access
You'll now get clear prompts when apps want access to your files, camera, or mic—or try installing something unexpected.
You can allow access, deny it, or give full permission (and change your mind later in Settings).
Users and IT administrators can also set exceptions, and developers will have APIs to determine whether protections are active and whether exceptions have been granted.
Phased rollout
This new mode builds on features like Smart App Control and Defender Application Control but makes them core defaults.
Microsoft says the rollout will follow a phased approach, and it will provide timeframe details in upcoming blogs and dedicated feedback channels.
What about older apps?
If you're running well-signed software, you're good—no changes needed.
Older or "legacy" apps might need updates to keep working smoothly.
Enterprises will have their own controls to manage these settings.