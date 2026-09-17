Wipro, Saudi Aramco and SAP launch STO360 plant maintenance platform
Technology
Wipro, Saudi Aramco, and SAP just launched STO360, a new platform designed to make plant shutdowns and maintenance way smoother for industries like oil, gas, chemicals, and utilities.
Built on SAP's tech backbone, STO360 gives teams real-time updates so everyone can stay in sync and make smarter decisions.
STO360 aims to cut maintenance risks
Wipro STO360 aims to boost reliability and cut down risks during big maintenance projects by bringing together Wipro's tech skills, Aramco's industry know-how, and SAP's infrastructure.
Ahmad O Al Khowaiter from Aramco shared that this could really streamline turnaround planning.
If you're curious, you can find Wipro STO360 on the SAP Store now.