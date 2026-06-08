Wired finds inactive nametag facial recognition in Meta smart glasses

Privacy advocates warn, Meta vows transparency

Privacy advocates warn that even inactive features like NameTag could be misused down the line, especially given Meta's history with user data (including a $1.4 billion biometric settlement last year).

Critics say this could open doors to more surveillance if fully launched.

Meta pushed back, calling the report "sensational" and insisting NameTag is just research, not something users can access. They also promised transparency if they ever decide to roll it out for real.