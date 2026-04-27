Wispr AI launches in India and brands 100 Bengaluru auto-rickshaws
Technology
Wispr AI, a new player in AI voice tech, just launched in India, and it's making a splash by turning 100 Bengaluru auto-rickshaws into moving billboards.
The idea? Catch the eye of daily commuters stuck in traffic and introduce them to Wispr Flow, their real-time voice-to-text app.
Wispr Flow offers instant multilingual transcription
Wispr Flow instantly turns speech into text, filters out filler words, and lets you fix mistakes as you talk.
It supports over 100 languages, including Hinglish and several regional languages, so it's built for India's mix of languages.
CEO Tanay Kothari skipped the usual digital ads for this street-level campaign and made Pro plans more affordable for students and developers who rely on multilingual tools.