Wispr AI launches in India and brands 100 Bengaluru auto-rickshaws

Wispr Flow offers instant multilingual transcription

Wispr Flow instantly turns speech into text, filters out filler words, and lets you fix mistakes as you talk.

It supports over 100 languages, including Hinglish and several regional languages, so it's built for India's mix of languages.

CEO Tanay Kothari skipped the usual digital ads for this street-level campaign and made Pro plans more affordable for students and developers who rely on multilingual tools.