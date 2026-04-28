Wispr Flow launches in India with Hinglish support, users tripled
Technology
Wispr Flow, an AI-powered voice-to-text app, just launched in India and now supports Hinglish, perfect for those who mix Hindi and English in daily chats.
The Android app features a floating dictation button, making it easy to use on the go.
India had already become Wispr Flow's second-biggest market and its user base tripled over the past three months, especially among folks using work tools like Slack.
Wispr Flow deploys 100 Bengaluru auto-rickshaws
To get the word out, Wispr Flow rolled out 100 branded auto-rickshaws across Bengaluru instead of sticking to digital ads.
CEO Tanay Kothari shared that they wanted to try something fresh by tapping into real-world marketing right in the heart of India's tech scene.