Wispr Flow launches in India with Hinglish support, users tripled Technology Apr 28, 2026

Wispr Flow, an AI-powered voice-to-text app, just launched in India and now supports Hinglish, perfect for those who mix Hindi and English in daily chats.

The Android app features a floating dictation button, making it easy to use on the go.

India had already become Wispr Flow's second-biggest market and its user base tripled over the past three months, especially among folks using work tools like Slack.