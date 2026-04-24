WMO says El Nino likely between May and July 2026

El Nino may alter rain, temperatures

If El Nino kicks in, expect some serious weather shake-ups.

Places like southern South America, the southern US the Horn of Africa, and Central Asia could get more rain than usual.

Meanwhile, Australia, Indonesia, and parts of southern Asia might see drier days ahead.

Plus, higher land temperatures are likely across Europe, North Africa, the Caribbean, southern North America, and Central America: something that could impact everything from agriculture to daily life.