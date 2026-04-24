WMO says El Nino likely between May and July 2026
Heads up: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says El Nino might make a comeback between May and July 2026, thanks to rising sea temperatures.
While it is still a bit tricky to predict at this time of year, WMO's Wilfran Moufouma Okia notes there is a strong chance it will happen.
El Nino may alter rain, temperatures
If El Nino kicks in, expect some serious weather shake-ups.
Places like southern South America, the southern US the Horn of Africa, and Central Asia could get more rain than usual.
Meanwhile, Australia, Indonesia, and parts of southern Asia might see drier days ahead.
Plus, higher land temperatures are likely across Europe, North Africa, the Caribbean, southern North America, and Central America: something that could impact everything from agriculture to daily life.