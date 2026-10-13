Women with autoimmune conditions more likely to receive wrong diagnosis

The study found that women are more likely to have their autoimmune conditions wrongly attributed to psychiatric causes or misdiagnosed as psychosomatic.

They also experience longer waits for a diagnosis and treatment.

Melanie Sloan, the lead author of the study, said such misdiagnoses can have long-lasting effects on women's trust in doctors and their self-esteem.

Some women reportedly waited years before finally receiving a diagnosis, delaying treatment for their condition.