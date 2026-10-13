Women with autoimmune conditions more likely to receive wrong diagnosis
What's the story
Women suffering from autoimmune conditions are 74% more likely than men to be told their symptoms are psychological or psychosomatic, a study has found. The research, conducted by the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia, highlights a major gender disparity in how these conditions are diagnosed and treated. Autoimmune diseases affect hundreds of millions globally and can lead to fatigue, muscle pain, rashes among other health issues.
Gender bias
Misdiagnoses can erode women's trust in doctors
The study found that women are more likely to have their autoimmune conditions wrongly attributed to psychiatric causes or misdiagnosed as psychosomatic.
They also experience longer waits for a diagnosis and treatment.
Melanie Sloan, the lead author of the study, said such misdiagnoses can have long-lasting effects on women's trust in doctors and their self-esteem.
Some women reportedly waited years before finally receiving a diagnosis, delaying treatment for their condition.
Research findings
Study involved over 6,600 people with autoimmune conditions
The study, published in the Lancet eClinicalMedicine journal, involved over 6,600 people with autoimmune conditions. Most were women from the UK.
Among male patients, rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis and antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) were most common.
The researchers found that 43% of women had been told their condition was due to a psychiatric cause compared to a third of men (33%).
A third (34%) of women also reported having symptoms misdiagnosed as psychosomatic, triggered or worsened by stress or anxiety, compared to 22% of men.
Diagnosis delays
Women reported longer periods between onset of symptoms and diagnosis
The study also found women reported longer periods between the onset of symptoms and receiving a diagnosis, as well as more healthcare consultations.
Among men, the most frequently reported time to diagnosis was less than three months. But for women, it was one to two years.
Autoimmune conditions are complex to diagnose as they often present with common symptoms in the wider population.
Persistent biases
Need to avoid premature psychological explanations for symptoms
The study team said "broader diagnostic challenges affect both sexes" but "females may face additional disadvantages."
They added, "Historical biases in medicine may persist, including positioning females as less credible and emotional reporters of symptoms than males."
Sloan stressed the need to avoid premature psychological or mental health explanations for symptoms.
She emphasized that it's crucial not to automatically assume symptoms are psychological and for doctors to acknowledge patients' experiences with unseen symptoms.