World Economic Forum and KPMG call cybersecurity an AI face-off

AI cuts cyber breach costs $1.9 million

The report highlights tools like IBM's ATOM, which handles 95% of daily investigations and saves analysts hundreds of hours each month.

Google's CodeMender has already patched over 100 major vulnerabilities, while Allianz uses AI for deep data analysis.

Right now, about 77% of organizations use AI for cybersecurity, helping them cut breach costs by $1.9 million and speed up recovery by 80 days on average.

Still, WEF warns not to rely only on tech; human smarts are key to staying safe.