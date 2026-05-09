World Economic Forum and KPMG call cybersecurity an AI face-off
Cybersecurity has turned into an AI face-off, says a new World Economic Forum (WEF) report with KPMG.
Hackers are using AI to break in faster than ever: what used to take weeks now happens in minutes.
To keep up, companies are rolling out their own smart AI tools that can spot and fight cyberattacks almost instantly.
AI cuts cyber breach costs $1.9 million
The report highlights tools like IBM's ATOM, which handles 95% of daily investigations and saves analysts hundreds of hours each month.
Google's CodeMender has already patched over 100 major vulnerabilities, while Allianz uses AI for deep data analysis.
Right now, about 77% of organizations use AI for cybersecurity, helping them cut breach costs by $1.9 million and speed up recovery by 80 days on average.
Still, WEF warns not to rely only on tech; human smarts are key to staying safe.