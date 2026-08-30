Watch: Robot trips and falls after getting distracted by cheerleaders

The viral video, which has garnered 1.3 million views on X, features five automated bipeds performing a cheerleading routine in colorful wigs and short skirts while waving pom-poms.

As one of the robots, a silver droid, climbed a podium, it turned its head for a better look at the cheerleaders.

This distraction caused it to trip on the stairs and fall headfirst over the railing.