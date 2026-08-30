Watch: Robot trips and falls after getting distracted by cheerleaders
What's the story
A robot's embarrassing fall at the second World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing has gone viral. The incident happened when the machine got distracted by a group of machine cheerleaders and fell down a flight of stairs. The event, which took place from August 22-26, saw 2,056 automated athletes from 16 countries competing in sports and real-world tasks.
Incident
How the fall happened
The viral video, which has garnered 1.3 million views on X, features five automated bipeds performing a cheerleading routine in colorful wigs and short skirts while waving pom-poms.
As one of the robots, a silver droid, climbed a podium, it turned its head for a better look at the cheerleaders.
This distraction caused it to trip on the stairs and fall headfirst over the railing.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the incident
Don’t get distracted by a pretty face at work — whether you’re carbon-based or not. pic.twitter.com/WYhLhd24fA— G Man (@Gman_EAI) August 24, 2026
Online reactions
Here's how people on the internet reacted
The robot's fall drew a flurry of comments on social media.
One user quipped, "Don't get distracted by a pretty face at work, whether you're carbon-based or not."
Another comment read, "It is now proven that us men are very simple creatures," while a third one simply said, "Bro lost focus."
The incident has sparked several jokes online.
Additional mishaps
Another robot dropped a barbell on the judges' table
The robot's fall wasn't the only malfunction at the World Humanoid Robot Games.
In another incident, a synthetic strongman dropped a 35-pound barbell and fell headfirst into the judges' table while trying to lift it.
These bloopers highlight that, despite their advanced programming, robots can still be prone to errors and distractions just like humans.
Record-breaking feats
Lightning the robot broke Usain Bolt's record
Despite the bloopers, some humanoid robots also achieved feats beyond human capabilities.
A robot named Lightning ran a 100-meter dash in 9.32 seconds, breaking Usain Bolt's record of 9.58 seconds set in 2009.
The robo-runner reached a blistering speed of 14.5 meters per second (nearly 52km/h) during the run, showcasing the potential of automated athleticism at these games.