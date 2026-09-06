World Meteorological Organisation warns El Nino 2026 could be strongest
Heads up: the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) is warning that El Nino 2026 in the Pacific is heating up fast and could become the strongest on record.
Nearly all climate models (96% of forecast runs from 14 modeling groups) are predicting it might even beat the previous high from 2015-16.
This means we're looking at a climate event that could stick around through early 2027.
El Nino raises extreme weather risks
El Nino 2026 isn't just about numbers: it's expected to bring more extreme heat, droughts, floods, and weird rainfall patterns across several regions.
For India, this could mean weaker monsoons and hotter days ahead.
The WMO is urging countries to get ready now, especially when it comes to water supplies and farming.
With global warming already pushing temperatures up, experts say we might see a noticeable spike in global temps next year too.