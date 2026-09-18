Wzatco launches Yuva Lunar 1080p projector in India at ₹14,990

Wzatco just launched the Yuva Lunar projector in India, aiming to level up your home entertainment.

It delivers crisp 1080p Full HD visuals, 750 ANSI brightness, and runs on Android 14, so you can stream, game, or even use it for study sessions.

The launch price is ₹14,990 (down from ₹30,990) on Wzatco's site and Amazon India.