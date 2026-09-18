Wzatco launches Yuva Lunar 1080p projector in India at ₹14,990
Wzatco just launched the Yuva Lunar projector in India, aiming to level up your home entertainment.
It delivers crisp 1080p Full HD visuals, 750 ANSI brightness, and runs on Android 14, so you can stream, game, or even use it for study sessions.
The launch price is ₹14,990 (down from ₹30,990) on Wzatco's site and Amazon India.
Auto focus with 270 degree rotation
Setting up is simple with auto focus and auto keystone correction. The projector rotates 270 degrees so you can project pretty much anywhere.
For connections, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and HDMI ARC.
Sound comes from dual 5-watt speakers with a passive bass radiator for a decent stereo experience.
Sealed optical engine and 4K support
The Yuva Lunar's sealed optical engine designed to protect internal optical components from dust and support consistent performance over time.
While it natively displays in Full HD, it also supports playing your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD.