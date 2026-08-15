Wzatco launches Yuva Vibe Pro smart projector with Full HD

Lightweight at 1.3kg and easy to carry around, the Yuva Vibe Pro fits pretty much anywhere.

It connects easily with Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and wireless screen mirroring for smooth pairing with your phone or speakers.

The price is set at ₹16,990 during the Mega Deal Day Sale on Wzatco's site and Amazon India.

As Founder and CEO of WZATCO Komaldeep Sodhi puts it, this projector aims to bring a convenient and smart big-screen experience straight to Indian homes.