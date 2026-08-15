Wzatco launches Yuva Vibe Pro smart projector with Full HD
Wzatco just dropped the Yuva Vibe Pro, a smart projector designed to make movie nights and binge sessions at home way better.
It packs native Full HD resolution, HDR/HLG support, and 1,000 ANSI lumens for sharp, bright visuals.
Setup is simple thanks to autofocus and image correction, and you can stream your favorite apps right from the built-in Smart OS (no extra gadgets needed).
Yuva Vibe Pro priced ₹16,990
Lightweight at 1.3kg and easy to carry around, the Yuva Vibe Pro fits pretty much anywhere.
It connects easily with Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and wireless screen mirroring for smooth pairing with your phone or speakers.
The price is set at ₹16,990 during the Mega Deal Day Sale on Wzatco's site and Amazon India.
As Founder and CEO of WZATCO Komaldeep Sodhi puts it, this projector aims to bring a convenient and smart big-screen experience straight to Indian homes.