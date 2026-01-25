X drops 'Starterpacks' to make finding cool accounts way easier

X (formerly Twitter) announced Starterpacks (reported January 24, 2026)—a new feature the company said will roll out in the coming weeks to help you quickly discover and follow popular accounts based on what you're into. Announced by Head of Product Nikita Bier, Starterpacks aim to make building your feed a lot simpler.

What exactly are starterpacks? Think of them as ready-made lists: tap once and you're following top accounts in topics like crypto, tech, gaming, fashion, memes, and more.

X is starting with 1,000 packs but plans to expand to 3,000 soon.

How is this different from other platforms? Unlike Bluesky's user-created lists or Threads' recent curated packs, X's Starterpacks are built by the platform's own team using data insights—so you get handpicked recommendations instead of random lists.