X gets a €120M fine for paid blue checks

EU is serious about holding platforms accountable

This is a wake-up call for social platforms: you cannot just put a blue tick on anyone or hide ad information and expect no pushback.

The EU wants companies to protect users and be open about what happens online—especially as scams and misinformation keep growing.

X has 60 working days to propose measures to address the paid blue-check issue and 90 working days to submit an action plan for the ads repository and researcher access, underscoring Europe's focus on platform accountability.