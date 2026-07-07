X introduces green screen and multilingual captions in iOS app

Nikita Bier says more upgrades

These updates are a direct response to creators who've struggled with clunky third-party apps.

Nikita Bier, head of product at X, says they're not stopping here: more upgrades are coming to help creators out.

It's all part of Musk's bigger plan to turn X into an "everything app" and get more people engaged, maybe even subscribing for premium features down the line.