X introduces green screen and multilingual captions in iOS app
Technology
X (yep, Elon Musk's platform) just rolled out fresh video editing features for iOS.
Now you can add multilingual captions in different styles and swap out your background using green screen, just pick any image or post from your camera roll.
The goal? Make it way easier to create cool videos right inside the app, no extra software needed.
Nikita Bier says more upgrades
These updates are a direct response to creators who've struggled with clunky third-party apps.
Nikita Bier, head of product at X, says they're not stopping here: more upgrades are coming to help creators out.
It's all part of Musk's bigger plan to turn X into an "everything app" and get more people engaged, maybe even subscribing for premium features down the line.