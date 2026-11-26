X's new tools can help creators make vertical videos
What's the story
X has announced a set of new creation tools. The updates are mainly focused on short-form vertical videos. The move is part of X's strategy to take on other popular platforms like YouTube and Instagram. The new tools will help creators produce professional-quality vertical videos, share original content easily, and monetize their work more effectively.
Tool upgrades
The improved media editor allows segment-based video capture
One of the major updates is an improved media editor. This tool allows creators to make polished vertical videos without leaving the X platform.
The recording features include segment-based video capture and green-screen effects, among others.
The enhanced editor also comes with a range of postproduction tools such as converting horizontal videos to vertical format, auto-generating captions, trimming footage, adding text overlays, selecting custom thumbnails, and editing photos before publishing.
Feature expansion
Users can now add up to 20 photos and videos
X has also expanded its posting capabilities with a recent update.
Users can now add up to 20 photos and videos in a single post, which audiences can swipe through horizontally.
The feature is mainly for sharing event recaps, behind-the-scenes moments, and product launches.
However, the availability of these new features varies by region as per X's announcement.
User engagement
New clipping feature and 'React with video' option
Earlier this month, X introduced a clipping feature.
This lets users take snippets from longer videos, add their own commentary, and post the clips without leaving the platform.
Clips credit and link to the original video. The person who creates a clip and the original poster can earn from its views.
Another feature called "React with Video" was launched earlier this year. It allows creators to respond to posts with video commentary while displaying the original post in the background.
Monetization strategies
New earning opportunities for creators
X has also brought new earning opportunities and updates to its creator monetization programs.
These include the "Video Kickstart Bonus," an invite-only pilot that rewards select creators for posting original vertical videos under three minutes long and without watermarks.
The platform has also launched "Subscriber-only Group Chats," allowing creators to host private, real-time conversations with paying subscribers.
This feature is currently available for creators with 800 or fewer subscribers, accommodating up to 1,000 members per group chat.