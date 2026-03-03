X introduces 'Paid Partnership' label for sponsored posts

X (formerly Twitter) just dropped a new "Paid Partnership" label to help creators clearly tag sponsored posts—no more awkward #ad hashtags. Announced by product head Nikita Bier, the feature is all about making brand deals more transparent and straightforward.

Builds trust with followers The new label helps keep things honest and builds trust with followers.

As Bier put it, "Undisclosed promotions hurt the integrity of the product and lead people to distrust the content they read on X."

It also helps creators stay on the right side of FTC rules.

How to add the new label Creators can add the Paid Partnership label by tapping a flag icon before posting or using "Add content disclosure" after posting.

The tag shows up under your post, but heads up—it won't cover gambling or crypto promos in the EU, UK and Australia.

X finally catches up to Instagram With this update, X finally joins Instagram and others who've had similar tools since 2017.

No more relying on inconsistent hashtag disclosures—this makes things way simpler for anyone doing brand collabs.