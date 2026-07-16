X introduces rules, upgraded AI to pay creators for reposts
X (yes, the app formerly known as Twitter) is rolling out new rules to stop people from stealing and reposting viral content for cash.
Now, if someone copies your post (even with edits or watermarks), the platform's upgraded AI will spot it and make sure the original creator gets paid.
The goal: fair payouts for real creators, less engagement baiting, and a more honest feed.
X's Grok AI flags 1.5 million posts
X's Grok AI is now three times better at catching stolen posts and has already flagged 1.5 million of them, redirecting more than $1 million back to rightful owners.
If you keep breaking the rules, you could lose your revenue privileges or even get suspended.
X says these steps are all about protecting creators and keeping things fair for everyone trying to build something real on the platform.