X launches hosted MCP server to simplify AI tool integration
Technology
X (the app formerly known as Twitter) just dropped a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.
This means AI tools like Claude and Grok Build can now plug into X's API without all the usual setup headaches: no more building your own server from scratch.
Basically, developers get a smoother ride when bringing their AI projects onto X.
X account permissions replace complex authentication
With the new MCP server, developers can use account permissions instead of wrestling with tricky authentication steps, saving everyone time and hassle.
It also opens up easier access to things like trend tracking and post analysis on X.
On top of that, X is sticking to its updated API rules and pricing, charging per post or link, to keep spam in check and make sure data tools are used responsibly.