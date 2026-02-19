X lets you pick topics for your For You feed
X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter) just dropped a new feature for its For You tab.
Now, you can actually choose which topics you want the algorithm to recommend—making your feed a bit more, well, you.
It's all part of X's plan to make content curation smarter and more personal.
How to pick topics
Head to Settings > Privacy and Safety > Content You See > Topics.
Here, you'll find two tabs: Followed (stuff you like) and Not Interested (stuff you don't).
The app mixes your topic picks with what you like or repost to suggest posts from both people you follow and accounts it thinks you'll vibe with.
More tips for better recommendations
Want even more control? In Explore, follow or unfollow topics as they pop up.
If something feels off, tap "Not interested" on suggested Topic prompts or on recommended content in the Home or Explore tabs—your recommendations will get smarter over time.
The For You tab blends posts from people you follow with recommended, out-of-network content.
What's the difference between tabs?
The For You tab is all about showing content it thinks you'll care about most, while Following keeps things chronological.
Explore highlights trending stuff in News, Sports, or Entertainment based on what you're into.
Basically: X wants your scroll time to feel less random and way more relevant.