X open-sources ranking algorithm and unveils under the hood
X (formerly Twitter) just made a big move for transparency: they've open-sourced their ranking algorithm, including the "For You" feed.
Their new "Under the Hood" feature lets users check if their posts or accounts were affected by these rankings.
If you've had your account for at least a year and post at least 10 times monthly, you can initially download their aggregate stats as a JSON file to see any labels applied as part of a pilot.
X seeks public input on codebase
X's code base is now 10 to 15 times larger and available on GitHub under an open license, so researchers and developers can dig in and suggest changes.
Rule violation systems are kept private to prevent misuse.
With this step, X hopes to build trust, encourage public input, and tackle concerns about fairness and politics, elections, and the spread of misinformation on the platform.