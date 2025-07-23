Next Article
X (Twitter) down for many users globally
If you tried logging into X (yep, the old Twitter) last night and couldn't get in, you're not alone.
Starting around 11:43pm tons of users across India were locked out—especially on web browsers, where about 3 out of 4 people reported issues.
Check out Downdetector's outage map
It's not just the website—some folks (about 23%) are having trouble with the app too, and a few even faced server errors.
The outage has users waiting for updates from X on when things will be back to normal.
If you're affected, keep an eye on their official channels for the latest news.