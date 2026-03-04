X (Twitter) now requires AI-generated war videos to be labeled Technology Mar 04, 2026

X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, just changed its rules for creators: if you post AI-generated videos about armed conflicts, you have to say so.

This update comes after a wave of misleading war footage during recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Nikita Bier, Head of Product at X, says it's all about maintaining authenticity of content on Timeline and preventing manipulation of the program and keeping the platform trustworthy.