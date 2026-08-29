X says Chinese bot network pushed anti-AI data center posts
What's the story
X has uncovered a massive network of 200,000 accounts on its platform. Out of these accounts, 200 were found to be posting comic strips, images and text about AI data centers in a way that could "manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy." The discovery was made during an investigation by the company's Safety team into suspected inauthentic Chinese accounts. The findings were shared on X's Global Government Affairs page.
Content analysis
Bot farm shared posts about AI data centers
The bot farm's posts raised concerns over the impact of AI data centers on household electricity prices and local power grids.
They also shared AI-generated cartoons portraying data center operators as greedy businessmen profiting from these facilities while average families bear the cost.
X has not revealed the accounts involved in this troll farm but has shared some examples on its platform.
Policy enforcement
X reaffirms commitment to an authentic platform
In light of these developments, X reiterated its commitment to maintaining an open and authentic platform for public debate.
The company said it takes any attempts to undermine the integrity of this global town square very seriously.
"We take seriously any attempts to undermine the integrity of the global town square and suspend accounts that violate our Authenticity policy," it wrote.
Tech utilization
Same illustrations seen in OpenAI report
The inauthentic accounts involved in this campaign reportedly used OpenAI technology to generate illustrations and talking points.
These same illustrations were also seen in a report by OpenAI back in June, which revealed that accounts likely based in China used ChatGPT to generate anti-data center content.
Goldman Sachs has already flagged concerns over rising power costs due to AI facilities' growth.
Twitter Post
X Safety team conducted an investigation
The X Safety team conducted an investigation into suspected Chinese inauthentic accounts involved in influence operations:— Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 28, 2026
We identified a bot farm of approximately 200,000 accounts. Within this farm, we found 200 accounts posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate… pic.twitter.com/Mj0SqerdlH