X updates rules to credit original creators for reposted impressions
X is rolling out new rules to stop bigger accounts from making money off viral content made by smaller creators.
Nikita Bier, head of product at X, explained that some accounts have been programmatically re-uploading content from smaller accounts, unfairly cashing in through the platform's revenue-share program.
Now, all impressions on reposted content will count toward the original creator instead.
X will fix share video bug
This update means original creators finally get both the recognition and earnings when their content goes viral, even if someone else tries to repost it.
As Bier put it, accounts were "programmatically reuploading content from smaller accounts to game the revenue share program and circumvent crediting the original author."
X also wants users to use features like "Share Video" or "Quote" for adding commentary; these still share some impressions but give most credit where it belongs.
Plus, a bug in the "Share Video" tool (where videos turn into links after 280 characters) will be fixed as part of X's push to support original voices over copycats.