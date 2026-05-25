X updates rules to credit original creators for reposted impressions

X will fix share video bug

This update means original creators finally get both the recognition and earnings when their content goes viral, even if someone else tries to repost it.

As Bier put it, accounts were "programmatically reuploading content from smaller accounts to game the revenue share program and circumvent crediting the original author."

X also wants users to use features like "Share Video" or "Quote" for adding commentary; these still share some impressions but give most credit where it belongs.

Plus, a bug in the "Share Video" tool (where videos turn into links after 280 characters) will be fixed as part of X's push to support original voices over copycats.