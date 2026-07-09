The feature is currently under development

X will DM you when a misleading post gets corrected

By Akash Pandey 01:02 pm Jul 09, 202601:02 pm

What's the story

X is set to enhance its Community Notes feature. The update will see users getting a direct message (DM) whenever a post they interacted with gets corrected. Elon Musk, the owner of X, announced this change but did not provide a timeline for its implementation. The new feature is aimed at tackling one of the main criticisms of Community Notes: that corrections come too late to make a difference.