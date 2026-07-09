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X will DM you when a misleading post gets corrected
The feature is currently under development

X will DM you when a misleading post gets corrected

By Akash Pandey
Jul 09, 2026
01:02 pm
What's the story

X is set to enhance its Community Notes feature. The update will see users getting a direct message (DM) whenever a post they interacted with gets corrected. Elon Musk, the owner of X, announced this change but did not provide a timeline for its implementation. The new feature is aimed at tackling one of the main criticisms of Community Notes: that corrections come too late to make a difference.

Feature details

Addressing criticism of Community Notes

A misleading post can get a lot of traction before its accuracy is contested, and by the time it's corrected, the damage may already be done. By sending direct notifications, X aims to extend the reach of those corrections beyond the original post and encourage users to review or correct information they may have unknowingly shared.

System overview

What is Community Notes?

Community Notes was first introduced when X was still under its previous name (Twitter). The system allows approved contributors to suggest corrections and provide additional context or missing information on posts. A note goes public only when users with differing opinions rate it as helpful, ensuring that the process is not biased toward any particular viewpoint.

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Effectiveness concerns

Studies highlight challenges in note visibility

Despite its potential, Community Notes has faced challenges in scaling. A 2025 study by Spanish fact-checking site Maldita found that 85% of proposed notes on X are never seen by users, with only 8.3% getting published and becoming visible. Another study by the Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas (DDIA) found an even higher figure for unpublished notes at a staggering 90%.

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Information

DMs to improve visibility of corrections

The proposed direct-message alerts from Musk would not solve the problem of delayed note publication, but they could improve correction visibility once available. The feature is still in development and X has not given any further details about its functioning or release date.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Musk's post

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