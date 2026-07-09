X will DM you when a misleading post gets corrected
What's the story
X is set to enhance its Community Notes feature. The update will see users getting a direct message (DM) whenever a post they interacted with gets corrected. Elon Musk, the owner of X, announced this change but did not provide a timeline for its implementation. The new feature is aimed at tackling one of the main criticisms of Community Notes: that corrections come too late to make a difference.
Feature details
Addressing criticism of Community Notes
A misleading post can get a lot of traction before its accuracy is contested, and by the time it's corrected, the damage may already be done. By sending direct notifications, X aims to extend the reach of those corrections beyond the original post and encourage users to review or correct information they may have unknowingly shared.
System overview
What is Community Notes?
Community Notes was first introduced when X was still under its previous name (Twitter). The system allows approved contributors to suggest corrections and provide additional context or missing information on posts. A note goes public only when users with differing opinions rate it as helpful, ensuring that the process is not biased toward any particular viewpoint.
Effectiveness concerns
Studies highlight challenges in note visibility
Despite its potential, Community Notes has faced challenges in scaling. A 2025 study by Spanish fact-checking site Maldita found that 85% of proposed notes on X are never seen by users, with only 8.3% getting published and becoming visible. Another study by the Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas (DDIA) found an even higher figure for unpublished notes at a staggering 90%.
Information
DMs to improve visibility of corrections
The proposed direct-message alerts from Musk would not solve the problem of delayed note publication, but they could improve correction visibility once available. The feature is still in development and X has not given any further details about its functioning or release date.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's post
We will be releasing a new @CommunityNotes feature that sends you an 𝕏 Chat message if a post you interacted with is corrected— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2026