X will suspend your monetization if you post unlabelled AI videos
X (formerly Twitter) is putting its foot down on creators posting AI-generated war videos without clear labels.
If you share these kinds of videos and don't mark them as "Made with AI," you'll lose your monetization for 90 days.
This move follows a flood of fake and recycled war footage after recent US and Israel strikes on Iran.
What happens if you break the rules?
Creators who break the rule get a 90-day suspension from X's revenue program, and if they do it again, they're out for good.
X will use Community Notes and AI detection tools to spot violations, but if you're making content with AI, just hit "Add Content Disclosures" and label it upfront.
Why is X doing this?
X wants to stop people from cashing in on viral misinformation—especially deepfake war clips that rack up millions of views.
By tightening the rules, X hopes to keep things more honest while still rewarding real creators through its Creator Revenue Sharing Program (which requires an X Premium subscription for eligibility).