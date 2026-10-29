xAI offers to buy 418 Southaven homes over turbine noise
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is offering to buy 418 homes in Southaven, Mississippi, after locals complained about nonstop noise from nearby gas turbines tied to its operations.
Homeowners who accept the deal would be asked to release claims linked to a class-action lawsuit over noise.
Since October 9, xAI has already bought five houses to try to ease tensions with neighbors.
Residents sue, NAACP raises pollution concerns
Things got heated in June when three residents sued over the constant gas turbine noise, and the NAACP raised concerns about air pollution.
Renters are feeling uneasy too, since landlords selling their properties could leave them without a place to live.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite says buying homes might help both employees and residents, but there are still big questions about how xAI's expansion is affecting daily life in the neighborhood.