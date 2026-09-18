xAI's Grok bot adds voice chat for desktop and mobile
Technology
Grok Bot, the AI from xAI, is rolling out a new voice mode so you can chat with it using your voice: no more typing needed.
This update is coming to both desktop and mobile soon, making it easier to ask questions or get info on the go.
Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 rollout
Powered by Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0, announced in July this year, the voice feature brings quicker replies and better accuracy.
It's rolling out gradually across desktop and mobile, with Android joining in September, though there is no exact date for everyone yet.
Plus, developers can use this tech in other apps too, so expect more voice-powered tools popping up beyond just Grok Bot.