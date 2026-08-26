Xbox announces disk to digital service at Gamescom today

Xbox is set to roll out a cool new feature: a disk-to-digital service for most supported Xbox One and Xbox Series game disks that lets you pop in a supported disk and unlock a digital entitlement tied to that disk.

Announced at Gamescom on August 26, 2026, the feature lets you pop in a supported disk and unlock the game digitally.

No more swapping disks when you want to play on Xbox Play Anywhere or stream via Xbox Cloud Gaming.