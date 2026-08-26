Xbox announces disk to digital service at Gamescom today
Xbox is set to roll out a cool new feature: a disk-to-digital service for most supported Xbox One and Xbox Series game disks that lets you pop in a supported disk and unlock a digital entitlement tied to that disk.
Announced at Gamescom on August 26, 2026, the feature lets you pop in a supported disk and unlock the game digitally.
No more swapping disks when you want to play on Xbox Play Anywhere or stream via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Xbox Insiders access begins August 31
The service launches for Xbox Insiders on August 31, 2026, with more players getting access soon.
Thousands of games are supported at launch (with more coming as publishers join in), but your new digital licenses will likely be tied to your Microsoft account and are revocable per game disk.
Don't worry though: if anything changes, you'll still be able to play with your original disk.
It's all about making sure your old favorites stick around as gaming keeps evolving.