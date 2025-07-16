Xbox explores streaming personal games on PC
Microsoft just added a "Stream Your Own Game" feature to the Xbox PC app.
Now, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream over 250 games they own, including some that were console-only before—no installs or massive downloads required.
It's especially handy for huge titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and saves a ton of storage space.
'Stream Your Own Game' feature in the Xbox PC app
This streaming feature, already on Xbox consoles and devices like TVs and VR headsets, is now built into the PC app under "Cloud Gaming."
For now, it's only open to Xbox Insiders with Game Pass Ultimate, but everyone else should see it soon once testing wraps up.
This move gives Xbox an edge over other cloud gaming options
By letting you stream your owned games straight from the cloud on different devices, Xbox makes gaming way more flexible—no waiting around for downloads or being stuck with just what's in the Game Pass library.
With more AAA hits and indies joining the lineup all the time, this move gives Xbox an edge over other cloud gaming options.