Xbox explores streaming personal games on PC

This streaming feature, already on Xbox consoles and devices like TVs and VR headsets, is now built into the PC app under "Cloud Gaming." For now, it's only open to Xbox Insiders with Game Pass Ultimate, but everyone else should see it soon once testing wraps up.

By letting you stream your owned games straight from the cloud on different devices, Xbox makes gaming way more flexible—no waiting around for downloads or being stuck with just what's in the Game Pass library.

With more AAA hits and indies joining the lineup all the time, this move gives Xbox an edge over other cloud gaming options.