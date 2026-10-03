Xbox offers 5 Ubisoft games free October 1-4 2026
Technology
Xbox is letting players try out five big Ubisoft games for free from October 1-4, 2026. No Xbox Game Pass needed.
If you've got an Xbox One or Series X/S, this is your shot to jump into some top titles without paying a cent.
Lineup and how to access
The lineup features Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull and Bones, and The Crew Motorfest, all open-world adventures with plenty to explore.
Just head to the Microsoft Store on your console, go to Subscriptions > Free Play Days, and you're set.