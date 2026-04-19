XElectron launches Luminex smart projector in India for ₹14,990 Technology Apr 19, 2026

Looking for a big-screen upgrade without breaking the bank? XElectron's new Luminex Smart Projector just landed in India for ₹14,990.

It offers crisp 1080p full HD visuals (with 4K decoding!) and can scale up to a massive 250-inch display, perfect for movie nights or gaming marathons.

You can grab it on Amazon, Flipkart, or XElectron's own site, and it comes with a one-year warranty.