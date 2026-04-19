XElectron launches Luminex smart projector in India for ₹14,990
Looking for a big-screen upgrade without breaking the bank? XElectron's new Luminex Smart Projector just landed in India for ₹14,990.
It offers crisp 1080p full HD visuals (with 4K decoding!) and can scale up to a massive 250-inch display, perfect for movie nights or gaming marathons.
You can grab it on Amazon, Flipkart, or XElectron's own site, and it comes with a one-year warranty.
Luminex runs Whale OS with Netflix
No need for extra streaming sticks here, the Luminex runs on Whale OS and lets you jump straight into Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, and SonyLIV.
Its body rotates 180 degrees so you can easily adjust your viewing angle anywhere in your room.
Plus, with auto focus and auto keystone features powered by AI, your picture stays sharp without any hassle.
Luminex supports dual-band Wi-Fi HDMI USB
The projector supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 for smooth wireless connections.
HDMI and USB ports make it easy to hook up consoles or laptops.