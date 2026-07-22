XElectron launches Techno Android 14 smart projector in India ₹6,990
Technology
XElectron just dropped its new Techno Android 14 Smart Projector in India for ₹6,990.
It runs on Android 14, so streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, JioCinema, and ZEE5 are built right in.
You get smooth playback up to 4K, perfect for movies, gaming, or even sports nights with friends.
Rotatable design with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
This projector packs auto keystone correction, electric focus, and a rotatable design so you can project on your wall or ceiling.
With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support plus HDMI and USB ports, connecting devices is easy.
The built-in bass speaker promises immersive sound, while support for 25 languages, including English, Hindi, and Bangla, makes it accessible for everyone.
Available now on Amazon India and through authorized retailers.