XGIMI previews Aura 3 Max, Dynamic Dual Iris laser TV

XGIMI recently previewed the Aura 3 Max at IFA 2026, calling it the world's first ultra-short-throw Laser TV with Dynamic Dual Iris tech.

Built for gamers and movie nights alike, it delivers native 4K at a super-smooth 120Hz, projects up to a massive 200-inch screen, and shines bright with 5,700 ISO lumens, from about 8-inch (20.3cm) away.