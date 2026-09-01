XGIMI previews Aura 3 Max, Dynamic Dual Iris laser TV
XGIMI recently previewed the Aura 3 Max at IFA 2026, calling it the world's first ultra-short-throw Laser TV with Dynamic Dual Iris tech.
Built for gamers and movie nights alike, it delivers native 4K at a super-smooth 120Hz, projects up to a massive 200-inch screen, and shines bright with 5,700 ISO lumens, from about 8-inch (20.3cm) away.
Features 8,000:1 contrast and Dolby Vision
The Aura 3 Max packs an impressive 8,000:1 contrast ratio and covers vivid colors with 110% BT.2020.
Its X-VISION processor sharpens visuals while dual DLP controllers keep gaming smooth with VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Gaming support, and ultra-low latency, just 1 millisecond at 1080p/240Hz.
There are three HDMI ports (with eARC), and if you're interested, you can reserve yours on Kickstarter from October 20, put down $50 now to save $200 when the campaign goes live. Final pricing is still under wraps.