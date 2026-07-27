Xiaomi and Redmi raise India smartphone prices amid chip crunch
Starting today, Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones in India cost more: some models are up by as much as 5,000 rupees.
The reason? There's a global memory chip crunch, with high demand from AI tech and data centers pushing up prices for essential parts like DRAM and NAND flash memory.
So, Xiaomi (and other brands) had little choice but to bump up their prices.
Xiaomi 17T price up ₹5,000
Budget favorites like the Redmi 15A 5G and 15C 5G now cost up to 1,500 rupees more.
The Redmi Note 15 5G is pricier by 2,000 rupees, while the regular Redmi 15 5G sees a 1,000 rupee hike.
If you were eyeing Xiaomi's flagship 17T model, brace yourself: it's jumped by 5,000 rupees.
Xiaomi and Redmi buyers face hikes
These price hikes hit both budget and premium options.
If you're planning to buy a new Xiaomi or Redmi phone soon, you'll need to factor in the extra cost.