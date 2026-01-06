Xiaomi drops Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro in India Technology Jan 06, 2026

Xiaomi just kicked off 2026 with two new launches: the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet.

Prices for the Note series are a bit higher this year thanks to rising memory costs, but both devices will hit stores soon.

The Redmi Note 15 5G will be available from January 9, and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G from January 12.