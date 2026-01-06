Xiaomi drops Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro in India
Xiaomi just kicked off 2026 with two new launches: the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet.
Prices for the Note series are a bit higher this year thanks to rising memory costs, but both devices will hit stores soon.
The Redmi Note 15 5G will be available from January 9, and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G from January 12.
What's new with these devices?
The Redmi Note 15 5G brings a bright curved AMOLED display (up to 3,200 nits), smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, HyperOS 2, up to 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and a sharp 108MP main camera.
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G rocks a big 12.1-inch display with crisp 2.5K resolution and Dolby Vision support, runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, offers up to 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and has a front camera.
The tablet starts at ₹22,999 for the Wi-Fi model (8GB+128GB) and goes on sale January 12.