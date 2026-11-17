Xiaomi launches 1st clip-on earbuds, Watch S5, Smart Band 11
Xiaomi just rolled out some fresh tech: its first-ever clip-on earbuds, a sleek smartwatch, and an affordable fitness band.
The earbuds are all about comfort with a flexible design that allows in background noise like traffic or conversations, plus, you get up to 38 hours of playback with the charging case.
They come in four colors, so there's something for everyone.
Watch S5, Smart Band 11 available
The Watch S5 smartwatch packs a bright AMOLED display, Google Wallet for easy tap payments, health sensors, and up to 2 weeks of battery life, available in three styles.
If you're after something simpler (and cheaper), the Smart Band 11 has a big screen for notifications and fitness tracking without breaking the bank.
All these gadgets are now up for grabs on Mi Store and Amazon.