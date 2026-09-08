Xiaomi launches 3 power banks in India with magnetic charging
Xiaomi just rolled out three new power banks in India, each designed for different charging needs.
Whether you want something super slim, a high-capacity backup, or serious charging power for all your devices, there's an option here, plus features like magnetic wireless charging and fast-wired output.
Xiaomi power banks specifications prices availability
The UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is incredibly slim (6mm) and light, with 15W magnetic wireless charging and can charge two devices simultaneously; it's priced at ₹5,599 and available from September 11.
The Magnetic Power Bank 10000 packs a bigger battery (10,000mAh), supports faster wireless (25W) and wired (45W) charging, costs ₹3,699, and drops on September 15.
For heavy users, the Power Bank 20000 165W offers massive output across multiple ports plus a smart display, all for ₹4,999 starting September 11.
All will be up for grabs on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Xiaomi stores, and more.