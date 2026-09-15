Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max in India
Xiaomi just launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Pro Max in India, both aimed at anyone wanting a solid midrange phone with big battery life and smooth performance.
The Note 17 Pro starts at ₹33,999 (on sale September 17), while the Pro Max kicks off at ₹44,999 (available September 23).
AMOLED display, 50MP cameras, Snapdragon chips
Both phones rock a sharp 6.83-inch AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
The cameras are a highlight: the Pro has a 50MP main camera with OIS plus an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the Pro Max has a 50MP main camera with OIS plus an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
You also get up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM on the Max for heavy multitasking, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 in the Pro and Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 in the Pro Max, and fast charging to keep you going all day.