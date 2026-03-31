Xiaomi lists TV Stick HD globally with 38% faster CPU
Technology
Xiaomi's TV Stick HD (second-generation) has appeared on Xiaomi's global website, running on Google TV and boasting a 38% faster CPU than before.
With upgraded Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, it now supports AV1 decoding, so streaming apps like Netflix should run smoother.
Budget 1080p TV upgrade priced €45-€55
The stick's compact build fits easily into HDMI ports, and you get dual-band Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth 5.0 for stable connections.
The remote has handy shortcut buttons for Netflix and Prime Video, though the device still uses micro-USB for power instead of USB-C.
Expected to cost between €45 and €55; it's aimed at anyone wanting an easy, affordable way to upgrade older 1080p TVs without any fuss.