Xiaomi lists TV Stick HD globally with 38% faster CPU

Budget 1080p TV upgrade priced €45-€55

The stick's compact build fits easily into HDMI ports, and you get dual-band Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth 5.0 for stable connections.

The remote has handy shortcut buttons for Netflix and Prime Video, though the device still uses micro-USB for power instead of USB-C.

Expected to cost between €45 and €55; it's aimed at anyone wanting an easy, affordable way to upgrade older 1080p TVs without any fuss.