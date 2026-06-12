Xiaomi says its new AI coding model beats Claude Code

Features

Installation and features of MiMo Code

MiMo Code v0.1.0 can read and write code, run commands, manage Git repositories, and keep project memory across terminal sessions. Xiaomi has released the model on GitHub under an MIT license. It can be installed with a single terminal command on macOS and Linux or via npm on Windows. The tool is designed to handle large software projects with its 'infinite context' through automatic knowledge storage and compression.