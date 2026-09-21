Xiaomi to launch 18 Pro series with hardware privacy display
Xiaomi's new 18 Pro series is landing in China on September 23, bringing two models: the standard 18 Pro and the top-end 18 Pro Max.
Both phones are set to feature a hardware-level privacy display that narrows viewing angles (think Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vibes), so your screen stays more private in public.
Up to 4,000 nit M11 displays
Running on HyperOS 4, both models come with an upgraded rear display and super-bright M11 panels (up to a wild 4,000 nits).
The Pro Max packs a huge 8,500mAh battery; the standard version isn't far behind at 7,000mAh.
For camera fans: Xiaomi teamed up with Leica for a triple rear setup featuring a massive 200MP main sensor.
Expect speedy performance from the confirmed 2nm chipset.
Color options? Black, Galaxy Blue, and White. Full specs and prices will be out at launch.