Xiaomi's Redmi 15 5G arrives in India: Check price, features

Xiaomi just launched the Redmi 15 5G in India, targeting budget-conscious buyers. It's loaded with generative AI features like Circle to Search, Erase, and Gemini Live, and hits stores (online and offline) from August 28.

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip powers the device You get a roomy 6.9-inch FHD+ Adaptive Sync display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, up to 8GB RAM (plus virtual RAM boost), and either 128GB or 256GB storage—plenty for apps, games, or endless memes.

Massive 7,000mAh battery with reverse charging support The massive 7,000mAh battery means you can scroll all day without stressing about charging.

There's also speedy 33W fast charging and even reverse charging if your friend's phone needs juice.

For photos: a crisp 50MP main camera on the back and an 8MP selfie cam up front.