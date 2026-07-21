xMEMS debuts XMC-1200, 46mm fan cooling AR/XR glasses 10°C
Technology
xMEMS just introduced the XMC-1200, calling it the "world's smallest active micro fan" at only 46mm.
It's designed to keep AR/XR glasses cool, a big deal since overheating is a common problem in compact wearables.
The fan delivers a 10 degrees Celsius cooling effect using just 70 milliwatts of power, and should be ready for production by late 2027 as wearable tech keeps evolving.
XMC-1200 could prevent color bleed
The XMC-1200 could seriously improve smart glasses by preventing heat issues that mess with display quality and chip performance, like color bleed and other image quality issues.
For camera-equipped models (think Meta's Ray-Ban glasses), better cooling means longer recording times, so you can capture more moments without your glasses overheating.